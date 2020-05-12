Cheering ‘Malaysia boleh’, Health D-G says onus now on public to curb Covid-19

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference on Covid-19 in MOH, Putrajaya, May 12, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, May 12 — Any chance at eradicating Covid-19 now rests on the ability of each Malaysian to practice self-discipline, the Ministry of Health asserted today as the country heads into the second week of eased restrictions.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah declared the responsibility now is no longer on just the authorities, but also the public playing their role in fighting the coronavirus by adhering to rules set under the conditional movement control order.

“Now the onus is not just on the shoulders of the ministry and the government but also on each individual in the country,” he said at the ministry’s daily press briefing on the pandemic here.

“Social compliance is important, social discipline is important and social responsibility...this is a responsibility of all of us.”

The firm reminder came amid concern over the government’s move to ease restrictions on movement, after countries like South Korea, held as the paramount example of public policy success against the pandemic, saw a spike in new cases.

Since the CMCO, critics have warned about complacency after photos and videos surfaced on social media showing the public failing to comply with federal health guidelines in business premises.

Despite expressing satisfaction with the compliance rate Dr Noor Hisham himself took painstaking effort to remind the public of the need to practice self-discipline.

Still, he also expressed confident that Malaysians can do it.

“We have to make history if we want to be successful...we have to come together as one,” the health D-G said.

“If all of us put the effort I’m sure we can do it Malaysia boleh,” he said, using the Malay language cheer of a “can-do” attitude.

Public and business compliance of the CMCO is at 90 per cent, according to Dr Noor Hisham.

Yesterday, however, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the compliance rate is at 95 per cent.