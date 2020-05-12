Cap Kipas Udang founder dies at age 100

Datuk Lambak Mohamed’s products have been distributed since 1987 by Zara Foodstuff Industries Sdn Bhd and are well-loved by Malaysians, especially the Habhal’s line of soy sauces. — Picture from Facebook/Cap Kipas Udang

JOHOR BARU, May 12 — Datuk Lambak Mohamed, the founder of Cap Kipas Udang, a brand for soy sauce, sauces and kaya which enjoys international recognition, passed away today at 9.15am at his home in Larkin Jaya aged 100.

According to his grandchild, Amiza Abdul Aziz, he was laid to rest at around 12.30pm at Tanah Perkuburan Kebun Teh.

“He hadn’t any medical problems and was enjoying good health,” Amiza told Bernama.

He leaves behind his wife, Datin Rogayah Jusoh, 94, and 12 children.

His products have been distributed since 1987 by Zara Foodstuff Industries Sdn Bhd and are well-loved by Malaysians, especially the Habhal’s line of soy sauces. — Bernama