Senior minister: Authorities may soon act against parents who take kids out shopping during CMCO

PUTRAJAYA, May 11 — The government will consider acting against parents who bring their children out to shop during the conditional movement control order (CMCO), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

At the moment there is no prohibition against parents taking their children out to shop at places where large crowds are expected, but Ismail said parents are still not encouraged to do so during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The senior minister said the government may look into tweaking the CMCO so the prohibition could be included.

“Under Act 342 we don’t set the rules that parents cannot bring their kids to the malls and so on,” he told the ministry’s daily national briefing on the Covid-19 situation.

“But as I said before the safety of your kids is your responsibility and you should ask yourself is it safe to bring them around to places where there are large crowds or in confined spaces like the markets and all?

“Yes, currently there may be no (law) but we can change the Act to include prohibiting parents taking their children out in the negative list.”

