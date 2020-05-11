City Hall says crowd in viral video of Desa Pandan ‘Ramadan bazaar’ no more after intervention

DBKL explained that the situation returned to normal shortly after police and DBKL personnel showed up at the scene to control the crowd. — Picture from Facebook/Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said today it had acknowledged a video which had gone viral earlier which showed the public congregating in a crowded area without observing social distancing while purchasing food to break their fast.

Allaying concerns over possible Covid-19 infections, DBKL further explained that the situation however returned to normal shortly after police and DBKL personnel showed up at the scene to control the crowd.

“The public is reminded to always maintain social distancing and personal hygiene wherever they are. There is no need to constantly remind the public that self-discipline must be shouldered by all,” it said in a statement.

Earlier today, the 13-seconds video clip uploaded to Twitter depicted a large number of people congregating near a row of food stalls in Desa Pandan, showing blatant disregard for containment standard operating procedures (SOP) put in place under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The narrator of the video clip could be heard saying that Ramadan bazaars have resumed operations before asking rhetorically whether the CMCO is in effect or not.

Ramadan bazaars have been banned during the movement control order period.