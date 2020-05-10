Senior Minister confirms PJ Old Town under EMCO until May 23 after 26 Covid-19 cases detected

Armed Forces personnel put up barbed wire fencing in Petaling Jaya Old Town that is now under EMCO lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 May 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, May 5 — The Jalan Othman wet market and its surrounding commercial areas have come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) lockdown following a spike in Covid-19 cases, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob confirmed today.

Ismail Sabri said the government made the decision to impose the EMCO following the advice of the Health Ministry after 26 positive Covid-19 cases were detected in the area to date.

“The government on the advice of the Health Ministry has decided to impose the eighth EMCO area at Jalan Othman wet market area involving 2,900 residences and commercial premises.

“The EMCO is effective beginning May 10 until May 23,” he said in a statement here.

According to Ismail Sabri, the EMCO is divided into three zones of A, B and C where road access has been restricted.

The first zone comprises Jalan Penchala, Jalan 4/33, Jalan 4/37, Jalan 4/39, Jalan 4/41, Jalan 4/44, Jalan Terus 4/42, Jalan 4/43, Jalan 4/46 and Jalan Othman 4/4D.

The second zone comprises Jalan 2/29, Jalan 2/29A, Jalan 2/27, Jalan 2/32, Jalan 2/25, Jalan 2/26, Jalan 2/34, Jalan 2/34A, Jalan 2/23, Jalan Dispensary 2/38 and Jalan Pasar 1/21

The third zone comprises Jalan Selangor, Lorong 3/57D, Lorong 3/57C, Jalan RIDA 3/56 and Jalan Sentosa 3/57.

Ismail Sabri said that the purpose of the EMCO was to facilitate house-to-house contact tracing measures while at the same time curb the spread of infection.

Under an EMCO, all residents are prohibited from exiting the designated zone throughout the period imposed and visitations from outside are also disallowed with all entry and exit routes blocked.

Commercial activities are also halted and a medical base will be set up within the EMCO zone.

“To ensure the smooth implementation of the EMCO, all residents are required to remain calm and give their full cooperation to medical personnel from the Health Ministry while obeying instructions from authorities,” Ismail Sabri added.

The wet market popularly known as the “Old Town market” was previously shut down on April 27 after a 51-year-old trader from the seafood section was found positive with Covid-19.

Those who had been to the market between April 5 and 18 and purchased seafood have been told to go for screening.

Health authorities had on April 27 shuttered the Jalan Othman wet market after a trader there tested positive for Covid-19.

The trader who worked at the market reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24 and was part of the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market Covid-19 cluster as the trader had gone to the wholesale market to get his supplies.