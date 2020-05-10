Patrick Teoh detained over alleged insults of TMJ

Celebrity Patrick Teoh has been arrested over allegations that he had insulted Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim. — Picture from Instagram/hrhcrownprinceofjohor

PETALING JAYA, May 10 — Celebrity Patrick Teoh has been arrested over allegations that he had insulted Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

The arrest was confirmed by Teoh’s lawyer Datuk Seri Rajan Navaratnam, The Star reported.

“He is expected to be brought to Johor Baru Selatan police headquarters tonight (May 9) to be remanded tomorrow (May 10),” Rajan was quoted saying.

According to Rajan, Teoh had allegedly re-shared an old video of Tunku Ismail and others dressed in military fatigues and handling firearms that was posted last year.

The actor and radio personality is alleged to have also posted obscenities when he shared the video in a now deleted post through his Facebook page on Thursday.

It was also reported that Teoh had gone to the Petaling Jaya Commercial Crime Investigation Department to have his statement recorded along with having his laptop confiscated.

According to Rajan, police summoned Teoh after a police report was lodged against him.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper network use.