Health Ministry says hopeful can achieve single-digit new Covid-19 cases as quick as in a week’s time

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today it is hopeful that with the new conditional movement control order (CMCO) enforced the country will see new Covid-19 positive cases drop to single digit in one- or two-weeks’ time.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, however, said this depends on the compliance of Malaysians of the order.

“If there is high compliance, then it will be able to control and reduce new Covid-19 cases,” he said in the daily Covid-19 briefing, referring to the CMCO.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the CMCO will be extended until June 9 observing regulations such as full operation of economy sectors and revised business operation hours.

He added that although there still three areas that are placed under lockdown or enhanced MCO, active case detection is ongoing at these areas while new clusters have been identified and contained.

Dr Noor Hisham gave an example of a new cluster identified in Setia Alam where the construction site has since been shut to give way to screening exercises and sanitisation works.

“For Setia Alam, when there were positive cases detected, we immediately carry out screening and do close contact tracing.

“We have also taken steps to advise those who were in contact with the tested positive to come forward and get tested.

“So far there has been no new cases from that cluster. We hope that there will be no more new cases from that cluster,” he added.

Similarly for Pedas Covid-19 cluster in Negri Sembilan, contact tracing is still ongoing while screening and test are conducted.

“Out of the 786 that were tested, 131 are found positive. The factory has also been ordered to cease operations.

“Those who are tested positive are being treated, while those who are negative but are in contact with positive cases are being quarantined.

“We have also managed to trace close contacts of those who were tested positive,” he said.

Disinfection of the factory premise is still ongoing.

It was reported yesterday that the source of this cluster is still under investigation.

This comes after the cluster was identified on April 5 when a worker fell ill with a fever, cough and flu while complaining of headaches and breathing difficulties.

The worker subsequently tested positive on April 12.

As of today, 67 more new positive cases were reported by MOH, where 49 are or non-Malaysians.

There were no deaths reported today.