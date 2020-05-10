CMCO: More sectors allowed to resume operations in Sabah from today, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government has allowed several other sectors to operate in stages from today under the CMCO. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 10 — The Sabah government has allowed several other sectors to operate in stages from today under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The movement control order (MCO) is in its fifth phase now.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the sectors allowed to reopen starting today were domestic tourism, cultural, sports and recreational activities as well as professional services sectors.

He added parts of domestic tourism (within Sabah only) allowed to operate which include all hotel operations except facilities such as prayer rooms, meeting rooms, seminar halls, training rooms and buffets.

“Cultural activities include arts and crafts, visuals, traditional clothing, music, dance as well as research and cultural education can be conducted (limited to less than 10 people a session).

“In addition, recreational and environmental research activities as well as services offered by Sabah parks and sanctuaries, issuance of permits for harvesting bird’s nests and licence for wildlife can now resume operations,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Mohd Shafie, sports and recreational activities allowed include individual sports training, golf, shooting, lawn bowl, whereas group recreational and sports activities cannot involve more than 10 people at one time.

Professional services, airline companies and premises selling motorised vehicles, heavy machinery and bicycles can also resume operations.

“All these sectors must comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health and relevant authorities,’ he said, adding those who need to travel inter-districts must adhere to the SOP. — Bernama