Bersatu supreme council meet called off after rumours of Dr M, Mukhriz’s sacking

(From left) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir at a press conference after the PPBM Supreme Council meeting in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on January 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — A Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council meeting scheduled for tomorrow without Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has been called off.

The meeting’s deferment was made known mere hours after an invite for the meeting to discuss the possible sacking of both leaders were reported widely by news outlets earlier today.

Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Arif confirmed the matter to Malay Mail when contacted.

“Yes, it is deferred to a later date to be confirmed later,” he said to Malay Mail in a brief text when asked to confirm if the meet scheduled for 12pm tomorrow had been postponed.

Earlier today, Malay Mail sighted a notice for the meeting issued by Bersatu working secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya listing the party’s president, two vice-presidents, heads of the youth and women’s wings, and other supreme council members as invitees.

Against the backdrop of a split within Bersatu’s top ranks, both the deputy president and the chairman were noticeably missing from the list.

Mukhriz, who is currently Bersatu deputy president, and Dr Mahathir, who is Bersatu chairman, played a crucial role in the formation of Bersatu in 2016, with the aim of replacing Umno as the party of choice for Malays and Bumiputeras.

Tun Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin are currently embroiled in a conflict which has split the party into two opposing factions, following the latter’s move to team up with Barisan Nasional, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak to form the new ruling government early this year.

Following the establishment of a new ruling government, Muhyiddin was sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.

Dr Mahathir, who was the previous prime minister, has proposed a motion of no confidence against Muhyiddin in Parliament which has since been accepted by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff.