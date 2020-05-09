Proton offers free fuel card to e-hailing car buyers

Proton wants to promote the use of its cars among e-hailing buyers . — Picture via Facebook/ProtonCarsOfficial

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Proton Holdings Bhd is offering a Petronas fuel gift card worth RM500 to e-hailing car buyers in a move to promote the use of their vehicles within the industry.

In a statement today, Proton said buyers who purchase a new Proton Persona, Iriz, Exora, Saga or Proton X70 from authorised Proton sales outlets, will now be rewarded with the gift card or, if they prefer, a price rebate of the same value.

“In order to qualify, a customer needs to submit a copy of a valid Public Service Vehicle (PSV) e-hailing licence as proof and register the vehicle under their own name. In addition to the gift card, additional rebates are being offered on selected models, ranging from RM300 to RM1,500.

“The promotion will run until Dec 31, 2020 and is also open to individuals purchasing a car to be used for e-hailing by a different driver,” it said.

The national car maker said a Letter of Consent stating the purpose of the purchase would be required along with the full name and identity card number of the e-hailing driver(s) and a copy of their PSV e-hailing licence.

“The programme is also designed to ease the decision-making process for those new to the industry as well as current drivers who are looking to replace their current cars,” it added.

For more information, interested parties can either contact the nearest Proton Edar outlet or email [email protected]. — Bernama