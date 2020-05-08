MBSP extends operations hours, increase business sector allowed to operate

GEORGE TOWN, May 8 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has extended the operations hours for businesses and expanded the business sector allowed to resume operations from today, in line with the “Penang Gradual Recovery Strategy”.

MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said Penang was in the familiarisation phase beginning today until May 13 which will see many more sectors opening up, but subject to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“The familiarisation phase in the ‘Penang Gradual Recovery Strategy’ allows the production sector to resume operations to before the Movement Control Order (MCO), and entrepreneurs are still subject to strict compliance with the SOP,” he said in a live telecast on the MBSP official Facebook account today.

He said for the Seberang Perai district, the operations hours of the market was 6.00am until 8.00pm depending on the location, while the wholesale market, the vegetable wholesale market and the fish wholesale market was 6.00am until 8.00pm, and 9.00pm until 4.00am, depending on the location.

He said the business operations of barber shops, Ramadan bazaars, uptown, night markets and recreational activities involving gatherings of people such as movies, conferences, social activities, sales carnivals and others are still prohibited.

“Sports activities which draw large crowds, involve many players, outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people and climbing are also not allowed,” he said. — Bernama