Gerak Malaysia: Second day of interstate travel proceeds smoothly, says Malaysian Highway Authority

A general view of traffic on the Federal Highway in Shah Alam during the second day of the conditional movement control order May 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The second day of the interstate travel for Gerak Malaysia applicants stranded in Perak, Johor and Kelantan to return to their hometowns today proceeded smoothly, with no congestion seen at several major highways, according to the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).

A survey conducted by Bernama in Johor found that most of the drivers interviewed had no problems with their Gerak Malaysia applications and were thankful to be able to return to their hometowns.

A man, who only wanted to be identified as Tong, 40, said he could not wait to get back to Sitiawan, Perak after being stranded in Johor Baru since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“When the government announced the MCO in March, I did not have time to return to Sitiawan. So, I just stayed at my rented home in Taman Pelangi (Johor Baru),” he said, adding that he often travelled to Johor Baru as he had work matters to attend to in Singapore.

In Kelantan, technician Mohd Rafify Mazlan, 30, also heaved a huge sigh of relief as he could finally return to Johor Baru, where he works, to be with his wife and child after being separated for nearly two months, adding that he had gone back to Kota Jembal, Kota Baru on March 16 to visit his parents and settle some personal matters.

Teacher Wan Mohd Azam Wan Muhamad, 35, of Pasir Puteh said although schools were still closed, he had to return to Penang as his wife, Diana Fariha Saat, 35, was set to resume her duty as Secretary of the Registrar’s Office, Universiti Sains Malaysia on the island next week.

“However, I am grateful that throughout my stay in the village, I managed to take care of my mother, Siti Eshah Muhammad, 73, who suffers from diabetes, as well as break fast with my family,” he said.

In Perak, State Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said although a total of 1,647 manual applications were received for interstate travel, he still had no information on the number of vehicles leaving the state.

“As for the number of vehicles entering the state, more than 4,000 were reported to have arrived as of 11 am today,” he told reporters after monitoring the interstate movement process at the Simpang Pulai exit.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that police had approved 70,538 applications for people in Perak, Johor and Kelantan to return to their hometowns today. — Bernama