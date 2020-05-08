Covid-19: MOH receives RM853,500 donations from six companies

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang April 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) today received item and cash donations amounting to RM853,500 in support of its efforts to combat Covid-19.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba accepted the donations from six companies at a handing over ceremony at the ministry, here today.

The donations were contributed by SNI Sdn Bhd which include 1,500 boxes of colostrum skim milk and 10,000 face masks worth RM304,500 and U Matrin Worldwide Sdn Bhd contributed 1,000 personal protective equipment (PPE), 25,000 face masks and 1,000 bottles of hand sanitiser totalling RM200,000.

Meanwhile, Rotol (M) Sdn Bhd donated 4,300 Covid-19 kits worth RM150,000, Astra Zeneca (50,000 face masks worth RM119,000), Minebea Electronics Motor (M) Sdn Bhd (10,000 PPE and face masks worth RM30,000) meanwhile Malaysia Shipowners’ Association contributed RM50,000 cash for the Covid-19 fund. — Bernama