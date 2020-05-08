After Cheras mall cluster, senior minister says all foreign security guards get Covid-19 test

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attends a press conference in Putrajaya May 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — All foreign security guards working in Malaysia must undergo Covid-19 swab testing following the discovery of a cluster among guards at a mall in Cheras, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail said the government reached the decision earlier today as the guards ere a direct contact point for many people entering malls and stores.

The senior minister, during his daily non-health Covid-19 briefing in Putrajaya, pointed out how tracing of these guards’ close contacts, should they become infected, could become unmanageable considering how supermarkets within malls do not record details of customers.

“These security guards are the ones checking customers’ body temperatures before going into malls, so they will come in contact with many people.

“Because of that, the meeting this morning decided that it will be compulsory for all foreign security guards to undergo health screening swab tests,” he said.

Ismail explained that since these security companies are under the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs, they are the ones who will be issuing the directive to all those affected.

