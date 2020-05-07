EC says awaiting official announcement from Pahang Speaker for Chini by-election

Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun says Pahang Speaker Ishak Muhammad must officially confirm the vacancy of the Chini seat and inform the EC for by-election to be held. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― The Election Commission (EC) has acknowledged today the vacancy of the Chini state seat after its assemblyman Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun died early this morning, believed to be due to a heart attack.

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun however said Pahang Speaker Ishak Muhammad must officially confirm the vacancy of the Chini seat and inform the EC for by-election to be held.

“The EC will hold a special meeting to discuss matters relating to the by-election and a date will be announced in due time,” he said in a statement here.

Azhar also expressed his condolences on behalf of the EC to Abu Bakar’s family.

The 60-year-old Abu Bakar first won the seat in 2004 and last defended it in the 14th general election when he saw off challenges from PKR’s Mohd Razali Ithnain and Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim from PAS.

The by-election campaign is likely to feature former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the state seat falls under his Pekan federal constituency.

It will also be the 11th by-election since the 14th General Election in 2018 and the first by-election to be held in 2020.