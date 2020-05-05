Penangpac offers RM10 live-streaming workshops to raise funds to keep centre afloat

Penangpac, located in Straits Quay, has remained close since the movement control order and is now struggling to stay afloat. ― Picture courtesy of Penangpac

GEORGE TOWN, May 5 — The Performing Arts Centre of Penang (Penangpac) is organising live-streaming sessions between Thursdays and Saturdays for the whole of May as part of its fund-raising efforts to keep the centre afloat.

Its publicity manager Fa Abdul said many individuals had volunteered to organise various activities using the Zoom Live streaming platform as a fund-raising activity in aid of the centre.

"Each activity will run for a duration of one-hour for a minimum donation of only RM10," she said in a statement issued recently.

She said 100 per cent of the proceeds from the activities will go to the Penangpac fund.

Penangpac launched a donation campaign on April 30 by appealing to supporters and the public to 'spare a ringgit' and donate only RM1 each to the centre.

The centre has collected almost RM10,000 within the first three days of the campaign launch but is still in need of funds as it has lost RM119,981 so far and expects to rack up more losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The list of activities available for live-streaming in aid of Penangpac starts this Thursday (May 7) with a coaching session Finding the Silver Lining by Sheila Singam between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

There will be an online Date with David Wu at 8.30pm on May 8 where Wu will talk about his adventure in cycling across 26 countries and four continents to raise funds for child cancer victims.

Yoga enthusiasts can join in a Yoga: Gentle Flow & Stretches with Zee Gokul Yoga on May 9 at 10.30am while those thinking of becoming a stand-up comedian can join part one of The Funny Business workshop by stand-up comedians Nuha and Mike Saddi at 8.30pm on the same day.

Yoga enthusiasts can join the 'Yoga: Gentle Flow & Stretches' live-streaming session with Zee Gokul Yoga on May 9 at 10.30am. — Picture courtesy of Penangpac

Fa will also be conducting a session with a book reading of her book "So Fa So Good" at 8.30pm on May 14.

Pet-owners can get some pet care tips by joining a Q&A session, Ask A Vet, by Dr Amreet Singh Gill, at 8.30pm on May 15.

Part two of The Funny Business Workshop by Nuha and Mike Saddi will be held on May 16 at 8.30pm.

Fa said other activities will be held for the rest of the month and this will include acting, writing, directing, social media, kickboxing, doodling and workshops.

Those interested to join any of the activities can register by sending a WhatsApp message to Ilya Rusaidi (Penangpac Production Manager) at 0102090728.

Participants are required to transfer a minimum of RM10 donation for each activity they are participating before they are sent the streaming ID and password.

Well-wishers may send their RM1 contribution through bank transfer to Affin Bank account number 101190004187 (Swift Code PHBMMYKL) and state the transfer as "#rm1 gift" in the remark section.

The organisation also welcomes donations and contributions in amounts more than RM1.

Those who require receipts for tax exemption can contact the company manager Alexander Ooi before making the transfer. Ooi can be contacted at +6012-437 0283.

Those considering a shot at the art of stand-up can join 'The Funny Business', a workshop by stand-up comedians Nuha and Mike Saddi. — Picture courtesy of Penangpac



