Covid-19: Sabah to take practical measures in tourism recovery plan, says deputy CM

A health worker takes the temperature of a tourist at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal January 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 5 — Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry together with its six agencies will implement the Sabah Tourism Recovery Plan once the Covid-19 pandemic is over, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

She held a brainstorming meeting on the matter with heads of department from the Sabah Tourism Board (STB), Sabah Cultural Board, Sabah Parks, Sabah Wildlife Department, Sabah Museum Department and Environment Protection Department on Monday.

She said the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Dr Jamili Nais and his deputy Mariam Omar Matusin and principal assistant secretary Mary Malangking, who were also present, would spearhead efforts in formulating the proposed Sabah Tourism Recovery Plan for the domestic and international tourism segments.

“We are looking at the bright side in the hope that the recovery plan can be put in place without a hitch by the end of the year or next year. For a start, we will apply to the Finance Ministry for allocations in our efforts to upgrade and improve our existing tourism products, including the infrastructure, and maintenance of all our facilities.

“When the movement control order (MCO) is lifted, we would expect works to begin on improving the Sabah Cultural Centre building (under the purview of Sabah Cultural Board), the Poring Hotspring chalets, Petagas Memorial Hall and the Tawau Hills Park,” she said in a statement here, today.

Liew who is also state Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister said on the international tourism front, her ministry via STB agreed that attention should shift from mass tourism to high-yielding up markets for maximum returns.

She said to encourage locals to visit Sabah’s tourist hotspots after the movement restriction is over, the meeting also came up with the proposal to have 50 per cent discount for entrance fees at the Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, State Museum and Tunku Abdul Rahman Park covering five islands. — Bernama