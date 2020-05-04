Tourism licensing services to resume on May 13

Tourists take pictures at the River of Life waterfront, covered with mist effects, where the Gombak River joins the Klang River near Masjid Jamek in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has postponed all matters relating to over-the-counter services at the Tourism Licensing Division and all its state offices until May 12.

Motac, in a statement, said among services involved were matters concerning tourism licensing such as travel agencies, tour guides, tourism training institutes and the star rating on the tourism accommodation premises, spa and foot massage centres.

“The online payment module in the Tourism Industry Licensing System (SPIP) will remain closed until that date.

“However, online application will continue as usual and will be processed after the CMCO period ends,” it said.

Hence, all tourism licensing services at the headquarters in Putrajaya and the ministry’s state offices will resume operations on May 13. — Bernama