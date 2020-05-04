Penang police chief: Roadblocks in Penang reduced effective today

A general view of the traffic on the North South Highway on the first day of the conditional movement control order May 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 4 — Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abdul Manan said the number of roadblocks in Penang will be reduced by almost half starting today.

The police have set up a total of 44 roadblocks in the state since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced but will reduce them starting today, in line with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which will be implemented in Penang from May 8 onwards.

“Starting today, we will reduce the number of roadblocks from 44 in the whole state to only 24,” he said when contacted.

He said they will continue to review enforcement operations and may even further reduce the number of roadblocks in the state.

Sahabudin said he will obtain feedback from each district police chief while looking into the review.

“The MCO compliance rate in Penang as at today is at 98 per cent,” he said, adding that the police will continue to ensure adherence to social distancing SOP at public places such as wet markets.

All roadblocks within the George Town area, including the one along Weld Quay near the ferry terminal, have been removed.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong confirmed that all roadblocks in the district have been removed.

“We will rearrange our scope of duties from now onwards,” he said.

A check around the major roads in Penang including the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway leading to the Penang Bridge showed few vehicles on the road.

Even the initial traffic congestion heading to the Penang Bridge from Seberang Jaya on the mainland has cleared and there was no congestion on the bridge.

The federal government announced the start of the CMCO today while Penang will implement the CMCO in stages starting May 8.

All businesses and offices, except for those already allowed to operate during the MCO, will not be allowed to operate until May 8.