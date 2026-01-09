ISTANBUL, Jan 8 — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed concern over the health condition of former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in conjunction with the latter’s official visit to the country.

Anwar said Erdogan had enquired about Dr Mahathir’s health, and he conveyed the information based on updates provided by the doctors treating the former fourth and seventh prime minister of Malaysia.

According to Anwar, Erdogan also extended his regards and prayers for Dr Mahathir to be granted good health, well-being and safety.

“If Tun Dr Mahathir’s condition permits, he (Erdogan) intends to personally make contact to enquire after him and offer prayers for his well-being,” he said at a press conference here yesterday before departing for home after concluding his official visit to the republic.

The Prime Minister undertook a three-day official visit to Turkiye startingTuesday, at the invitation of Erdogan, as part of efforts to further strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr Mahathir, who was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Tuesday after reportedly falling at his residence early that morning, was confirmed to have suffered a fracture to his right hip and is expected to remain at the hospital for several weeks for treatment and observation. — Bernama