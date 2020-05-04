Most nurseries, child care centres to start operating on small scale next week

A kindergarten in Taman Setapak Jaya, Kuala Lumpur undergoes disinfection March 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Although nurseries and child care centres have been allowed to reopen following the conditional movement control order (CMCO) today, most operators say they are only ready to start operations on a small scale starting next week.

A Bernama survey in the Pandan Indah, Setapak, Cheras and Ampang areas found that most child care entrepreneurs did not want to rush and needed time to make specific preparations according to the guidelines set by the National Security Council (MKN) first.

Instead, most of them are busily engaged in thoroughly cleaning and sanitising their premises.

Taska Nur Bistari owner Siti Salwani Suhaimi said they give priority to parents who have to work during the CMCO especially children of frontline workers.

“Currently we are in the process of cleaning and disinfecting the premises and nursery equipment. In addition, to reconfiguring the nursery and putting up signs and box markings on the floor to maintain social spacing of children. — Bernama