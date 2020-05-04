HR minister advises employers, workers to adapt to new normal

PappaRich staff carry out sanitising and cleaning work within the premises in Kuala Lumpur as eateries gets ready to resume dine-in services starting tomorrow. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) urges all employers and employees to adopt the new normal as a daily routine while at business or work premises.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, in a statement last night, said this was following the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which would be implemented today.

He said the routine must comply with all measures of control and prevention of infectious diseases.

“Some of these new normal practices demand the cultivation of good procedures such as screening and recording the temperature of the worker’s body each time he arrives at work and returns home and practicing social distancing.

“The others are providing hand sanitiser and gloves, wearing face masks while at work as well as maintaining personal hygiene including the provision of health and safety guidelines in the workplace,” he said.

He also said the MOHR continued to intensify enforcement interventions and inspections to employment premises to ensure that all employers respected and complied with the requirements of the standard operating procedures.

“Officials of the Department of Labour of Peninsular Malaysia (including Sabah and Sarawak) and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) are empowered and are responsible for these duties as enshrined under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),” he said. .

In addition, he said the government would not compromise with companies or employers who were negligent and failed to implement control and preventive measures under the act.

“Our fight against the invisible Covid-19 pandemic is not over.

“Therefore, each party, including employers and workers, are required to give their full co-peration and commitment in adhering to the requirements set by adopting a new normal culture for the benefit of the people and the nation,” he added. — Bernama