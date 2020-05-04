Four PKR leaders including women's chief suspended, 348 others expelled

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the four were among 285 members suspended, while adding that the party also expelled 348 other members based on decisions reached during council meetings held on March 21 and April 26. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Four top PKR leaders have been suspended by the party's’ central leadership council following recommendations from the party’s disciplinary board.

The four suspended leaders are PKR Women’s chief Haniza Mohamed Talha, former Youth deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin, central leadership council member Mohd Radzlan Jalaludin and Sabah Women's chief Rahimah Majid.

“The central leadership council has also temporarily suspended the membership of 285 members in accordance with clause 41.6 of the party's constitution.

“The disciplinary board is examining every complaint and evidence against them and will recommend further action to the disciplinary council,” Fahmi said in a statement here.

Meanwhile among the members expelled include party Youth vice-chief Mohd Nazree Mohd Yunus, Women's Information chief Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah also known as “Ratu Naga”, Rembia assemblyman Muhammad Jailani Khamis, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How and Vernon Albert Kedit.

Fahmi also said former Batu MP Tian Chua was among five members slapped with show-cause letters.

“PKR will continue the process of restoring the party following the episode of betrayal which brought upon the downfall of a government legitimately elected through the people’s mandate.

“PKR believes that after this, the party will be stronger in its reformasi agenda,” the Lembah Pantai MP said.

The party initiated a disciplinary probe against those known to be aligned with former party deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali after he triggered the “Sheraton Move” in late February, which led to the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition government.

Azmin eventually quit the party to join forces with Bersatu, Umno and PAS to form Perikatan Nasional, which form the new government after PH.