Umno president Zahid’s daughter Nurulhidayah to be charged for violating MCO on Tuesday

Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid’s Instagram post on her visit to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad. — Picture via Instagram/nurul.zahid

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s daughter will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur court complex this Tuesday, May 5, over alleged movement control order (MCO) violations, the police confirmed today.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed this when asked during a press conference this afternoon regarding the case involving Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid.

Zahid’s daughter Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid recently attracted controversy after a post on Instagram regarding her visit to a minister and a deputy minister in relation to her non-governmental group.

On April 25, police confirmed that it was investigating Nurulhidayah and her husband Datuk Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff over the alleged MCO violations involving two alleged offences — under Section 269 of the Penal Code that involves negligent acts likely to cause the spread of a dangerous disease and Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas).

The first offence is punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment and a fine, while the second offence provides for a maximum RM1,000 fine, up to six months’ imprisonment, or both upon conviction.

Yesterday, Huzir said the police has received instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers to proceed with charging Nurul Hidayah and her husband under Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas).

