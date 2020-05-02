Zahid’s daughter, son-in-law to be charged with breaching MCO

Nurul Hidaya’s Instagram post on her visit to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad. — picture courtesy of Nurul Hidayah/Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers has informed the police to proceed with charging Datuk Nurul Hidayah Ahmad Zahid and her husband with violating the movement control order.

The federal police’s Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the instructions came after his agency submitted the investigation paper stemming from an Instagram post by the daughter of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In the post, Nurul Hidayah disclosed that she and her husband, Dautk Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff, visited a minister and a deputy minister in Putrajaya in April when the MCO was in effect

“Instructions were received to charge both of them under the Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas).

“The prosecution will be conducted soon,” Huzir said in a statement.

The offence is punishable by a fine of up to RM1,000, no more than six months’ imprisonment, or both.

He advised the public not to hold views that the Royal Malaysia Police was holding back in this particular case.

Huzir also stressed that no person will escape action if they are found to have violated the country’s laws.

On April 18, the CID chief confirmed that the police interviewed the couple over the violation of the MCO that Nurul Hidayah announced on her Instagram account.

The daughter of the Umno president previously posted on Instagram to announced her visit to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad and Deputy Environment and Water Minister Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad for the purposes of her non-governmental group within the MCO.

After she was accused of violating the MCO with the visits, Nurulhidayah challenged detractors to report her to the police.