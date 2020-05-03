Ministry to monitor need to import agricultural goods during CMCO

Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said further imports will be reviewed . — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

RANTAU PANJANG, May 3 — The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry will review the need to import agricultural products especially from Thailand when the economic sector resumes operation during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) starting tomorrow.

The ministry’s Deputy Minister II, Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said during the Movement Control Order (MCO), the demand for import was not so strong because local agricultural supply was sufficient.

“The dependence on import may not change much but we will look at the need when several sectors in the economy commence operation again,” he said.

He told reporters after visiting the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) centre, at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Rantau Panjang here today.

Earlier, Che Abdullah inspected the processing of agricultural goods including vegetables, fruits and seafood from Thailand to meet the demand of Malaysians. — Bernama