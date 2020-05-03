Flexible work arrangements for civil servants during CMCO

Mohd Khairul said the flexibility could be considered either on rotational or full-time basis to ensure optimal use of human resources. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — The department heads can consider allowing some civil servants to use flexible working hours and while others to work from home during the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period starting tomorrow (May 4).

Following the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on May 1 to allow almost all economic sectors and business activities to resume operations under the terms and standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the authorities starting May 4, all government offices will also resume operations from the same day onwards.

Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman, in a circular issued yesterday, said the flexibility could be considered either on rotational or full-time basis to ensure optimal use of human resources.

This, he said, to ensure the delivery of public services was always at good and effective level apart from taking into consideration the safety and well-being of the civil servants.

“The consideration and flexibility to work from home either on rotational basis or throughout the prescribed period must be based on the duties of the said officer that do not require physical presence at the office at all times or during the stipulated time,” he said.

Mohd Khairul Adib said for civil servants with children below 12-years-old or with disabilities attending school and in need of constant care, the department heads could also consider for the officer to work from home.

“For spouses who are both civil servants, only one person can use the facility to work from home at any one time until the school or care centre is reopened,” he said.

In this regard, Mohd Khairul Adib said the department heads should also ensure compliance with all regulations and directives issued by the National Security Council, Ministry of Health and PSD as precautionary measures against the COVID-19 outbreak. — Bernama