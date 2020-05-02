Sabah students from peninsula and Sarawak undergo quarantine at home, says chief minister

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said Sabah tertiary students studying in the peninsula and Sarawak have to be quarantined at home for 14 days. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Dept

KOTA KINABALU, May 2 ― Sabah tertiary students studying in the peninsula and Sarawak, including those holding Sabah Foundation scholarships, who are returning to the state are exempted from being held in the quarantine centres.

However, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said, they have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

“Their parents or guardian have to be responsible about complying with the procedure set by the Sabah Health Department (JKNS),” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Shafie said only students from red zones or who are at risk of COvID-19 infection will be placed in the quarantine centres for two weeks.

He said this provision was subject to the assessment and recommendations by the JKNS when the student arrives back in the state.

On April 27, the government allowed all government and private tertiary students, including those in polytechnics and community colleges who were stranded in their campuses following the imposition of the Movement Control Order on March 18 to return home in stages. ― Bernama