Plantation, commodity sectors must adhere to safety requirements during CMCO

File photo of a truck carrying oil palm fruits passes through Felda Sahabat plantation in Lahad Datu in Sabah February 20, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 2 — The plantation and commodity sectors which have been allowed to operate fully following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) this Monday, are reminded to adhere to all safety requirements.

Plantation Industries and Commodity Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the most important thing was taking the employees’ temperature every morning and recording them daily, ensuring the use of hand sanitisers and practicing social distancing while at work.

“We also urge those involved in these sectors under the ministry, to adopt a job rotation system to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection.

“Should they fail to comply with the regulations set, the government will not hesitate to withdraw the flexibility which have been allowed,” he told reporters after donating food and daily essentials to villagers of Kampung Banggol Peradong, here, today.

Mohd Khairuddin said the relaxation given during the CMCO period would allow all industries under the ministry to operate at 100 per cent capacity compared to 50 per cent during the MCO enforcement.

“Previously, the kenaf industry for example, could not operate at the plantation level, while cocoa was only allowed to operate at the mill level. Now, all are allowed to operate at the plantation level.

“As such, during the CMCO, while we give the economy some breathing space, we must at the same time take precautionary measures to contain Covid-19 infection,” he said. — Bernama