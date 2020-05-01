PM: Ramadan bazaars, football leagues and cinemas among industries not allowed to reopen under controlled MCO

People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaking about the fourth phase of the MCO in Kuala Lumpur May 1, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — With the announcement that the government is easing restrictions of the movement control order (MCO) as most businesses will be allowed to operate come May 4, there are still some businesses that will not be allowed to operate due to the nature of the industry.

Sectors that require large gatherings and close proximity to one another are still looked at as taboo during this Covid-19 and Malaysia isn’t ready to take the risk by allowing life to return to normal so soon.

During his Labour Day speech today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said outdoor activities are allowed as long as there is social distancing and restaurants can reopen as long as they adhere to the new standard operating procedures (SOP).

However music festivals, Ramadan bazaars and cinemas are among the lists of things that will not be allowed during the controlled MCO period.

“Businesses activities that involve large gatherings and body contact where social distancing is hard to control will not be allowed to reopen on May 4.

“Among them are cinemas, karaoke, reflexology and entertainment centres, night clubs, theme parks, Ramadan Bazaar, Aidilfitri bazaar, sales carnivals and all exhibitions and shows are disallowed,” said Muhyiddin.

“Besides that, activities that cause close contacts like swimming, rugby and all indoor and stadium activities are disallowed as well.

“Hence my fellow Malaysian’s you can play badminton or tennis without spectators, go jogging or cycling, play golf or go running in small groups not more than 10 people as long as you adhere to the social distancing rules and avoid bodily contact.”

Apart from that Muhyiddin said all social activities, cultural festivals that involve large crowds as well as open house or buka puasa events are not allowed despite it being Ramadan month.

“Not only that but all religious festivals are also not allowed for the foreseeable future. Those who are stranded outstation and wish to return to the capital to work may still do so but there will strictly be no interstate travelling during the Aidilfitri,” said Muhyiddin.

“Adding to that, all higher education institutions and schools will also still be closed until further notice.”

The full list of activities and businesses that are disallowed can be obtained from the National Security Council website.