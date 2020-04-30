Sarawak to follow federal govt’s two-people-in-one-car ruling during MCO, says deputy chief minister

Uggah said the state government has decided to follow the federal ruling after public feedback. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, April 30 — Sarawak has decided to allow two immediate family members to travel together by car or motorcycle under the fourth phase of the movement control order (MCO), state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He added the state will abide by the new national ruling that was announced by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

“We will now allow two immediate family members to travel in a car or on a motorcycle for the purpose of buying food, medicine, daily necessities, dietary supplements or any other goods from any provider of essential services or to seek healthcare and medical services,” Uggah said in a statement.

Under the third phase of MCO, the state had allowed rural farming couples to travel in the same car or by motorcycle for the purpose of harvesting their crops.

Uggah said the state government has decided to follow the federal ruling after public feedback.

He added that he had told reporters yesterday that he would only make an announcement after the SDMC had reached a decision.

“We have to be extremely careful when making any crucial decision at this very critical time for this can have momentous and far-reaching impact in the state.

“We are, after all, still vigorously fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,” he stressed.

He added this is all the more important in view of the fake news that continues to flood social media.