Higher Education Ministry sending over 3,000 university students home today, says Ismail Sabri

University students arrive at the Northern Seberang Perai Land and District Office, Bukit Mertajam on a bus April 28, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is sending home 3,194 students from various universities today, which involves intrazone movement, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the movement will involve four zones, namely the East Zone (Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu), Perak Zone, South Zone (Negri Sembilan, Johor, and Melaka) and Sarawak Zone.

A total of 1,029 students will be sent to the East Zone, 519 to Perak Zone, 1,366 to South Zone, and 280 to the Sarawak Zone.

“Only one representative from their respective families can fetch them at the allocated pick up point, which is either at police headquarters or a district office.

“For those whose family representatives were unable to pick them up, they will be sent home by the government agencies involved,” he told the daily press conference on MCO here today. — Bernama