Health D-G urges Malaysians to stay home, not go abroad even after MCO

Travellers are pictured at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 17, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Malaysians should refrain from unnecessary movement both domestically and internationally even after the movement control order (MCO) lapses, said Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general credited part of Malaysia’s success in containing the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to effective border control, which he said could be negated if Malaysians start travelling abroad extensively.

“The most important thing was when we closed our borders. Today, we can see cases being imported from those returning to Malaysia from overseas — there are 154 positive cases. Border control is very important and under MCO phase four, it will be tighter.

“In terms of movement, we might be easing that but all sectors must comply to the standard operating procedures for the near future.

“The best preventive measure is to stay at home and practise safe social distancing. You should also continue to maintain a high level of cleanliness and hygiene. Wash your hands often with soap, water and use a sanitiser,” Dr Hisham explained.

He was asked regarding the possible resumption of some flights to neighbouring countries.

Dr Noor Hisham went on to say that border control should be increased rather than relaxed.

Dr Noor Hisham pointed out that other countries have quickly opened up their borders after ending their respective lockdowns, and said Malaysia must be on guard for imported cases of Covid-19.

Malaysians are barred from international travel during the MCO and all returnees must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at gazetted facilities.