Covid-19: Kedah latest state to be declared green-zone with zero active cases

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Kedah is the third and latest state in the country to achieve the green zone status, after Kota Setar, Kuala Muda, and Kubang Pasu were all cleared of active Covid-19 cases as of noon yesterday.

Infographics released by the Health Ministry (MoH) revealed how the four active cases recorded as of Tuesday had recovered, pushing Kedah among Perlis and Kelantan as the latest states to be free of active Covid-19 cases.

No deaths were recorded as of noon yesterday.

Two other districts also recorded recoveries and have since become green zones since as of noon yesterday; Lipis in Pahang, and Sri Aman in Sarawak.

For Pahang, active cases are still present in two districts with 18 in Jerantut and 37 cases in Kuantan, while Sarawak still has 270 active cases spread across 13 districts, the bulk of which are in Kuching (165), and Kota Samarahan (68).

However, one green zone was lost over the last 24-hours, with one new Covid-19 cases recorded in Beluran, Sabah, the first case in the district.

Cumulatively, the number of green zones nationwide rose from 85 as of Tuesday to 88 as of noon yesterday, with yellow zones dropping from 61 to 57 and red zones still at 12 in total.

Based on MoH’s data, districts marked as green zones fall into one of two categories: those which have not recorded any Covid-19 cases, or those which had recorded Covid-19 cases previously but currently have no more active cases.

Active cases are what remains after deaths and recovered patients are deducted from total cumulative cases recorded in a district. This means that a district that was previously a yellow zone (one to 40 cases) or a red zone (above 41 cases) could find itself turning into a green zone if its Covid-19 patients recover and no Covid-19 patient remains under treatment.

The number of green zones has continued to increase every day, in line with the general downward trend in the number of Covid-19 patients still under treatment every day and also the relatively low daily number of new Covid-19 cases from local transmissions.

As for the 12 existing red-zones, positives can be taken from the fact that the number of active cases within these zones have been dropping over time, with Covid-19 hotbeds Lembah Pantai and Kepong recording a total of nine recoveries out of the total of 15 for the entire Kuala Lumpur.

Over in Selangor, red-zones Petaling is now down to only 37 active cases, down nine from the day before, with Hulu Langat also recording 6 recoveries, from the 21 total recoveries in the state.