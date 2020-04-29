Time to prep for post-MCO socio-economic recovery, says Tok Mat

Tok Mat argued that Covid-19 should not be allowed to drown out communal life. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 ― Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has cautioned against becoming accustomed to the ongoing movement control order (MCO), adding that the ‘stay home’ mindset cannot become the new norm.

The Rantau assemblyman, popularly known as Tok Mat, said should the MCO be extended past May 12, it will become counterproductive, and require the saving of businesses, employments and entrepreneurship.

“School and education must not be delayed any longer. Religious life, social activities and community sustainability must return to our customs and culture,” he said in a statement today.

Tok Mat argued that Covid-19 should not be allowed to drown out civilisation, advances, culture, and religious and communal life.

“We only have one mission, to defeat this pandemic and end this abnormal phase with a balanced, solid and formidable recovery strategy.”

“The government has announced several economic sectors are able to operate at maximum capacity. This recovery strategy is a step in the right direction,” he said.

Tok Mat also called for an immediate announcement of the holistic strategy and implementation phases in order to allow time for the public to be briefed so that they may grasp what is required of them.

“First, how should we adapt to this abnormality. And second, how to end it. Whether or not the MCO is going to be lifted this coming May, Malaysians must be well educated and understand the different facets of the recovery plan.

“Science has the answers to all of our strategic recovery questions. The latest and most advanced scientific findings must be the basis of our answers, not politics or other factors,” he said.

The public was also urged to do its part in fighting the pandemic to ensure a return to the Malaysian way of life.

“The Health Ministry cannot fight this war alone on our behalf. We must play our role as an individual, community and citizen of Malaysia. The end of this pandemic starts from us.

“From now on, families and children need to be educated that without personal hygiene, there is no end to this pandemic,” Tok Mat said.

He said the abnormal circumstances will end up robbing life and freedom, in where schools are no longer able to function, businesses paralysed and unemployment will continue to rise.

“Only through the success of this mission can we return to living our lives normally following our norms, culture and tradition,” Tok Mat said.