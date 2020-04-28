Minister: Communications Ministry will fine-tune compulsory screening to stimulate film industry post-MCO

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says Ministry of Communications and Multimedia will hold special talks with the Finas and industry players to devise a rescreening mechanism and measures to help them meet the challenges and revitalise the industry. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 ― The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) will fine-tune the implementation of the compulsory screening scheme or any new incentive to stimulate the film industry post-Covid-19.

Its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said for this, KKMM would hold special talks with the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) and industry players to devise a rescreening mechanism and measures to help them meet the challenges and revitalise the industry.

“We at KKMM are aware of the situation faced by the film industry as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and the implementation of the movement control order (MCO),” he said in a statement today.

In the meantime, following an issue on the viralling of a Compulsory Screening Committee information video, Saifuddin said Finas had been directed to remove the video.

He said the decision was made to avoid misunderstandings, as it seemed to give the impression of a promise of implementation when it was not certain.

‘’I have directed the management (of Finas) to take down the video after receiving several reactions from film industry players,” he said. ― Bernama