Funds to help Rohingya received by government ‘after BN’, says Zahid (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claims that funds to help Rohingya refugees in Malaysia that were promised by “another country” during his time as deputy prime minister were received by the government after Barisan Nasional (BN) was no longer in power.

In a video published by Umno Online yesterday, Ahmad Zahid, however, did not name the country which promised to provide the funds or mention Pakatan Harapan (PH) by name which took over Putrajaya after the 14th general election in May 2018.

“I personally sought the help from a country and when BN ruled, not a single cent of funds was obtained by the Malaysian government or credited to any of the foundations or personal accounts, none at all. We did not even receive a single cent when BN was in power.

“I understand that the aid was sent by the government to the (Malaysian) government after BN’s rule ended.

“And, of course, the aid was work done by the BN government which I personally applied for but we were unlucky because we were no longer in government by then,” he said in the statement which was posted on Umno Online’s YouTube channel.

Ahmad Zahid said that a Cabinet committee that he presided over had also been working together with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide training and education to the Rohingya refugees to help them carry on with life when they had reached a third country.

“One fact is that we have to accept that the UN refugees who hold UNHCR cards are allowed to stay and they can work temporarily in various sectors if they are eligible.

“The Cabinet committee at the same time decided through UNHCR and through UN agencies that negotiations with third countries would continue.

“Therefore, training is provided in a skilled and semi-skilled manner to ensure that they survive in the third country and can look for jobs there.

“Whereas education for their children is in accordance with the syllabus of the country. It is intended that if they return to their home country or a third country, they will be able to continue their education in that country and we know that this child should not be allowed to remain illiterate even if they are not Malaysian citizens,” he said.

In a Facebook posting last night, Ahmad Zahid listed the actions taken by the BN government to aid the Rohingya when he was deputy prime minister.

Among them was the provision of RM4 million in food supplies and equipment to Rohingya refugees at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border as well as the construction of a RM3.5 million hospital at Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, the world’s biggest refugee centre.

Zahid, who was then home minister, said the government at the time had allowed the Rohingya community in Malaysia to seek work in selected sectors so they could fend for themselves even though UNHCR refugees are usually barred from employment or engaging in business.

He said the government’s initiative had helped to curb human trafficking more effectively.

He also said Malaysia had joined forces with the Qatar Development Fund in three projects to provide skills training in agriculture and manufacturing, education for Rohingya children, and a medical insurance scheme.

In recent days, some social media users in Malaysia have railed against Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organisation Malaysia president Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani and the Rohingya community in general, accusing them of being lawbreakers and criminals.

In addition, an online petition has been launched, urging the government to ignore tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees affected by the MCO.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob called on Malaysians to let cool heads prevail and not to resort to unnecessary provocations in light of an apparent social media campaign against the Rohingya community.

He assured the public that the police are investigating the issue that has of late created a feeling of hatred against the Rohingya community during the movement control order (MCO).