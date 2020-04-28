EMCO: Cops warn public against passing items through barbed wire fencing

A man is seen passing a bag of groceries through barbed wire fencing to a resident in Selayang Baru, amid the enhanced movement control order April 26, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Residents in Selayang Baru here under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) are prohibited from giving out or receiving goods to and from outside parties through the barbed wire fences without the permission of the authorities.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said such actions could increase the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“Outsiders cannot pass any item through the barbed wire fences themselves, they must go through the police for us to check what items they want to handover to the residents, or vice versa, under the EMCO.

“We have to check the contents before they are delivered as we do not want them to pass something which is not allowed,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Checks by Bernama found that some outsiders were giving goods such as food and other necessities to the residents under the EMCO through the barbed wire fences.

A Myanmar national who preferred to remain anonymous said he was waiting for his relatives near the barbed wire fences to receive some items as his kitchen necessities were running out.

“I do not want to use the police-controlled entrance when receiving goods, it is easier and faster to receive goods through the barbed wire fence without having to go through the police inspection,” he said.

Observations by Bernama found many individuals were doing so. As of 9.30pm yesterday, health workers were still conducting house-to-house health screenings in Jalan Besar, Jalan 8 and several other roads in Selayang Baru.

Generally, residents were also seen giving their full co-operation to the health workers in the areas guarded by barbed wire fences as well as blockades along all major routes and “rat routes”.

The area was placed under EMCO last Saturday until May 3. — Bernama