One-day Parliament sitting due to MOH? Health D-G says only advising on Covid-19

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 27 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today it is only advising the government on matters pertaining to Covid-19 and nothing else, after de facto law minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the one-day Parliament sitting was based on its advice.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today that the ministry does not have the jurisdiction to advise Putrajaya over other matters.

“We advise based on data and facts on Covid-19. Whether the cases are increasing or decreasing and the progress of transmissions in the country.

“Other than that, it’s beyond MOH to advise the government on policy matters,” he said during his daily briefing.

DAP MP Lim Kit Siang had earlier in a press statement cast doubt on Takiyuddin’s claim, and asked Dr Noor Hisham to explain whether the MOH has a hand in Putrajaya’s decision.

MORE TO COME