Minister: Only 400 Malaysians allowed to return from Singapore daily during MCO

The Malaysian High Commission has received over 900 applications from Malaysians looking to come home so far, said Ismail Sabri. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 ― Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that a maximum of 400 Malaysians will be allowed to return home from Singapore every day through the Johor Causeway and Malaysia-Singapore Second-Link to avoid congestion at entry points.

He said those intending to return will also require an entry permit that can only be issued by the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore.

“The other SOPs are as per usual, where Malaysians returning will have to undergo the mandatory quarantine period at the designated quarantine centers for 14 days.

“Only those with a pass will be allowed entry otherwise they will not be allowed to come back,” he said during his live press conference broadcasted on local television channels this afternoon.

He said to date, the Malaysian High Commission has received over 900 applications from Malaysians looking to come home, which he said must be submitted at least two days before the intended travel date.

He said applications can be made through email at [email protected], with application still open. on

On quarantine centres, Ismail said 215 facilities are in operation so far, up from 209 the day before, with 17,265 individuals currently undergoing mandatory isolation.

To date, 21,180 returning Malaysians have undergone their mandatory quarantine since the April 3 implementation, with 7,559 allowed to return home.