Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dip further to just 38, no new deaths recorded

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Malaysia recorded no new deaths from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours as of noon today, with only 38 new cases recorded over the same period, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed today.

This was the second lowest number of new cases this week, after the previous record of 36 new cases on Monday.

There were also 100 more recoveries today, bringing the cumulative number of those cured to 3,862 or 68.8 per cent from the total of 5,780 infections locally.

“Due to this, the total number of active cases with Covid-19 infectivity is 1,820 cases. They have been isolated and are being treated,” he said during his daily Covid-19 briefing.

From the total active cases, Dr Noor Hisham said 36 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units across the country, with 15 of them still requiring breathing assistance.

