Health authorities to screen Taman Megah market after trader tested positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Some 60 traders associated with the Taman Megah morning market in Petaling Jaya will undergo Covid-19 screening after a trader there was confirmed positive of the virus, said Health Director-General Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

In his daily press briefing, Dr Noor Hisham revealed that the trader had a travel history to the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market, also known as the Selayang wholesale market, which is in the area that has now been put under enhance movement control order.

“So, as part of our active case detection of close contact, we were informed that there were 60 traders there. So we have close the market and we will screen and test all the 60 because they are considered close contact.

“We hope that we are able to detect anyone that is positive, associated with them,” he told the press.

It was also reported that the Petaling Jaya Municipal Council will carry out sanitisation exercises at the Taman Megah morning market.

“In our experience, close contact, the detection rate is about 30 per cent,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham also explained that authorities have shut down the Bahau public market in Jempol, Negri Sembilan, after a trader there was also reported positive with Covid-19.

The traders there will also undergo Covid-19 screening and the local authorities will carry out sanitation services.

Similarly, said trader had a travel history to the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market.