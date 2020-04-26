18 Sabah oil palm private jetties allowed to reopen, says deputy CM

Palm oil fruits are seen placed on a wheelbarrow at a palm oil farm in Klang February 19, 2014. — Reuters pic

TUARAN, April 26 — Eighteen private jetties of oil palm industry in Sabah, which were temporarily closed due to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), have been allowed to reopen today.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said the decision was made after the matter was discussed at the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre meeting.

“We took note all the views from various parties including the Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA), industry players and smallholders affected by the inability to ship the fresh fruit bunches,” he told reporters after presenting 185 food packages to the people affected by the MCO here today.

Madius, who is also Tuaran MP, said the oil palm industry was one of the main sources of income for the state as well as a source of income for the local people.

He also reminded oil palm industry players to carry out operations by taking precautionary measures in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set.

“However, if there is a Covid-19 infection recorded, the jetty will be closed again,” he said. — Bernama