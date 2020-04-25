Vehicle rams into PGA personnel at roadblock in Lahad Datu

A General Operations Force’s (PGA) 17th Batallion personnel sustained injuries when he was hit by a multi-purpose vehicle. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LAHAD DATU, April 25 — A General Operations Force’s (PGA) 17th Batallion personnel sustained injuries when he was hit by a multi-purpose vehicle at Jalan Muhibah near here.

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said in the 12.40am incident today, the victim was manning a roadblock when the Toyota Estima, driven by an 18-year-old girl at high speed, lost control and rammed into him.

He said the 36-year-old victim was dragged by the vehicle for seven metres before ramming into two cars owned by the other on-duty personnel parked on the side of the road.

“The victim sustained injuries to his forehead, broke his right hand and received stitches on his eyebrow,” he told reporters after visiting the victim at the Lahad Datu Hospital here today.

Nasri said initial investigations revealed that the suspect who was on her way home from a friend’s house in Taman CL did not possess a driving licence.

Upon carrying a body check on the suspect, police found 0.2 grammes of methamphetamine in the pocket of her pants he added.

Nasri said the suspect who was also tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine would be brought to court today to obtain a remand order. — Bernama