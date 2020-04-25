Hishammuddin thanks Singapore for helping to bring home Malaysians from Riyadh

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the group of Malaysians arrived in the country from Singapore by boarding a Malindo Air flight last Friday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today expressed gratitude to Singapore for helping to bring home the 91 Malaysian citizens who were stranded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This is due to absence of flights because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thank you for the kind deed of the Singapore government in bringing the Malaysians from Riyadh to Singapore using the Saudia Airlines humanitarian flight which was deployed to bring back the Singaporean nationals who were also stranded in Saudi Arabia,” he said in a post on his official Facebook account today.

Hishammuddin said the group of Malaysians arrived in the country from Singapore by boarding a Malindo Air flight last Friday.

“We know there are still Malaysians stranded in Saudi Arabia, including a group of nurses in Riyadh and students in Madinah. I hope they remain calm. We will do our best to help. InsyaAllah,” he added.

Yesterday, it was reported that more than 400 Malaysians who were stranded in several countries in the Middle East arrived home through a repatriation process conducted by the Foreign Ministry. — Bernama