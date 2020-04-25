Covid-19: New cases dip to 51 while recoveries rise to 99

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, April 4, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Malaysia registered another 51 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections as of noon today but new recoveries continued to outpace fresh cases, according to Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general’s disclosure today meant total infections have reached 5,742 while full recoveries have reached 3,762 or nearly two-thirds of all cases.

“As such, total active and infectious Covid-19 cases are now 1,882,” he said in his daily Covid-19 briefing.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced another two deaths from among Covid-19 patients, which pushed the country’s death toll to 98.

The country’s 97th Covid-19 death was a local man, 62, with heart disease who died at Hospital Sungai Buloh while the 98th was a 62-year-old hypertensive woman who died at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

The number of critical Covid-19 patients continued to decline, with just 36 still requiring intensive care and only 16 on ventilators.

Malaysia’s progress in containing Covid-19 continues to outperform the global average, with a recovery rate of 65.5 per cent and death rate of 1.72 per cent versus international average of 28.5 per cent and 6.96 per cent, respectively.

However, Dr Noor Hisham expressly warned against taking the encouraging figures to mean that Malaysia could relax its efforts against Covid-19.

He said some Malaysians were beginning to let their guard down as a result, which could jeopardise all the effort and sacrifices that have been made throughout the movement control order.

“The reality is that the war against this unseen enemy is not yet over.”