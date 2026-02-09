LABUAN, Feb 9 — The Federal Government has agreed to set up a Labuan Industry Task Force to study and tackle major issues faced by local industry players here.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said the decision was reached following an engagement session with Labuan industry players and related government officials, with the aim of ensuring existing industry players will remain and develop in Labuan, as well as to focus on basic issues such as water and electricity supply to support industry growth.

“The Madani government will work closely with industry players to ensure Labuan continues to develop sustainably and competitively,” she said in a statement last night.

The task force will be jointly chaired by her deputy, Datuk Lo Su Fui and Labuan Corporation chairman Datuk Mohd Husni Mohamad Salleh, and will include Labuan Port Authority chairman, Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, Federal Territories Department senior officials and representatives from other relevant government agencies.

The task force will work closely with Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong to coordinate related policies and is given three months to submit suggested solutions, especially involving coordination between government agencies, she said.

She also shared that local industry players were able to voice out the current operational challenges faced and the industry’s true needs on the ground during the engagement session.

“The Madani government appreciates the industry players’ resilience and commitment to maintain operations and job opportunities in Labuan,” she added. — Bernama