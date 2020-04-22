Report: Hari Raya celebrations should be postponed but obligatory prayers must go on, says minister

Zulkifli pointed out that the first day Hari Raya prayers and meal may proceed, but said it would be better if the festivities that followed be put on hold for now. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Malaysians can and should partake in religious obligations this coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, as long as they adhere to movement control order (MCO) guidelines, said Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Members of the public are, however, advised to delay the celebratory festivities, a report by The Star said.

The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of Religious Affairs was reported as saying that it was a religious obligation for Muslims to commemorate the first day of Syawal and perform Hari Raya prayers after observing a month of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

As such, Dr Zulkifli pointed out that the first day Hari Raya prayers and meal may proceed, but said it would be better if the festivities that followed be put on hold for now.

“We must eat and perform the Hari Raya prayers in the way we are advised to under the movement control order (MCO). However, the way we mark the occasion may not be the same as festive celebrations are more about tradition.

“Perhaps we have to limit visiting each other during Hari Raya Aidilfitri while we practice social distancing. But we can postpone the festive celebrations that we normally have with open houses and so on,” he was quoted in the report.

“As to whether we can postpone the celebrations to another time due to the MCO, we can discuss this possibility in the National Fatwa Council after getting the views of the clerics,” he added.

This is after Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that Malaysia might defer dates of public holiday for Hari Raya Aidilfitri in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Neighbours Indonesia yesterday announced December 28 to 31 as Hari Raya public holidays to prevent mass migration, in a bid to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.



