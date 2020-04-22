Priority still to protect green zones, but MOH says studying next steps

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 9, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 22 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today it is taking further steps to ensure all green zones in Malaysia are protected.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said these safety steps will not be just for state but at the district and township levels as well.

“We are in the process of looking at not only state but at the district levels, making preparations along with having discussions with the National Security Council so that we make sure we protect these green zones.

“Any action that we may take will be informed [to you] within the next two to three weeks as we are still in the discussion stages,” Dr Noor Hisham said today during his daily Covid-19 briefing.

The number of Malaysian districts in the green zone — or without any active Covid-19 cases currently — has increased yet again, this time to 64 districts, including the entirety of Perlis, the latest figures from MOH show.

In the figures released today, the increase in new green zones for Covid-19 in Malaysia as of yesterday included eight districts in the six states of Perak, Negri Sembilan, Perak, Pahang, Kelantan, Sabah.

The entire state of Perlis is the second least affected among all states and federal territories in Malaysia, with just 18 Covid-19 cases recorded so far.

Perlis, which is also a district by itself under the Health Ministry, became a green zone on April 21 when it recorded zero active cases, down from four active cases on April 20.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data as of April 21 noon, the other districts that are now newly added to the list of green zones with zero active cases are four districts in Pahang (Bera, Cameron Highlands, Temerloh, Rompin), one district each in Perak (Manjung), Negri Sembilan (Jempol), Kelantan (Pasir Mas), Sabah (Tambunan).