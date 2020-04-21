The Edge Financial Daily ceases print edition as Covid-19 hits Malaysia’s media industry

CEO of The Edge Media Group, Datuk Ho Kay Tat, speaks during the Malaysian Strategic Financial Outlook Forum in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Leading business and financial publication The Edge Financial Daily (FD) today published its final print edition after 13 years before it goes fully digital tomorrow.

In an announcement published on FD, The Edge Media Group publisher and group chief executive Datuk Ho Kay Tat said the decision to cease print was made in light of the developing Malaysian media landscape and ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

“Sadly, FD is unable to survive the double onslaught of the shift to digital news and the current lockdown of the economy because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This will, therefore, be the last issue of FD. But it will not be the last stories our journalists will write for you,” he said.

The Edge Media Group, which had established itself as publisher of The Edge weekly, launched FD on May 22, 2007.

Since then, it has published continuously — except in July 2015 when the Malaysian government suspended the publishing licence of The Edge media group's two print publications, FD and The Edge weekly, alleging that their coverage of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) threatened the country's national security and public order.

Besides Ho, the statement was also undersigned by FD’s editor-in-chief Azam Aris.

Ho, however, said The Edge weekly (which is available on weekends) and its website www.theedgemarkets.com will carry on as usual.

“Beside The Edge weekly, which hits the street at the weekend, our website www.theedgemarkets.com will update you on major market-moving stories during weekdays. So check in every morning and throughout the day to get the latest news from us,” he said.



